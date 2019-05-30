Vahid Hashemian: I do my best to help Team Melli

TEHRAN – Iran national football team coach Vahid Hashemian says he will do his best to help Team Melli to achieve a successful outcome.

The former Persepolis and Bayern Munich forward has been appointed as Iran assistant coach.

Hashemian is Marc Wilmots’s only Iranian assistant in Team Melli.

“I am very happy to be appointed as assistant coach of Team Melli. Mr. Wilmots called me last week and we talked about our cooperation in the team. I’ve returned to Team Melli after many years as a coach and I hope to help the team the best I can,” Hashemian said.

“We will talk about the details in the coming days and I hope that I can help him. We have good facilities in PEC (Performance Elite Center) and need to work hard to reach a world standard level. Qatar can be a role model for us as the team were among the weak teams in Asia but they are champions at the moment,” he added.