Vahid Hashemian turns 43: The gentleman of football

TEHRAN – Former Iran striker and current Team Melli assistant coach Vahid Hashemian has turned 43 on Sunday.

Hashemian started his playing career in Fath Tehran and joined Pas a year later. But he wanted more and joined Hamburger SV in 1999 along with his compatriot Mehdi Mahdavikia.

He played for four German top-flight football clubs for nearly a decade.

Hashemian once again returned to Iran and joined Iranian popular football club Persepolis in 2010. And announced his retirement from football after 16 years.

Hashemian also represented Iran at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

He had already helped Team Melli book a place in the prestigious event with his eye-catching performance in the competition’s qualification.

Hashemian, nicknamed “The Helicopter” because of his strength in the air, gained B and A coaching licenses when playing in Germany.

On 26 October 2012, he was appointed as coach of Regionalliga side SV Halstenbek-Rellingen in the Hamburg Oberliga but after a successful run with the team, he announced his resignation at the end of the season.

In 2014, he continued his UEFA Pro License under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

Hashemian, now, has returned to Iran to share his experiences with the Iranian youngsters.

“I am very happy to be appointed as assistant coach of Team Melli. Mr. Wilmots called me and we talked about our cooperation in the team. I’ve returned to Team Melli after many years as a coach and I hope to help the team the best I can,” Hashemian said after he was appointed as Team Melli coach.

Now, Iran football is proud of one of the best players who has worked with great coaches in Germany.

Hashemian can be a role model for the Iranian players who are looking for a bright future.

He is a “true gentleman of football”.