Some 70,000 artisans, craftspeople live in Isfahan province

TEHRAN – Some 70,000 artisans and craftspeople have so far been identified across the central province of Isfahan.

“[Some] one-third of the world’s handicrafts are practiced in Isfahan, and estimates by the provincial tourism department suggest that currently 70,000 craftspeople live in Isfahan province,” provincial tourism chief Fereydoun Allahyari said on Monday, CHTN reported.

More than two million artisans are currently working in various fields of handicrafts across Iran, Pouya Mahmoudian, the deputy director of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization said in February.

“Until now, some 400,000 craftspeople have been registered with the CHHTO,” Pouya Mahmoudian said.

According to a recent data compiled by the CHHTO, handicrafts exports from the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year.

AFM/MQ/MG