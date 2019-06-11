Law on auditing officials’ assets goes into force: Judiciary

TEHRAN – The law on auditing the assets of the authorities of the Islamic Republic has been passed and gone into force, Judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili announced on Tuesday.

There was a delay in the passing of the law, Esmaeili said, pointing out that the Judiciary chief has said everyone is tasked with implementing the law and any delay in this regard is not acceptable.

Therefore, the law on auditing the assets of the authorities was passed on Monday, he added, ISNA reported.

MH/PA