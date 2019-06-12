Zoroastrians to observe Pir-e Sabz pilgrimage in Yazd

TEHRAN – Once again it’s time to celebrate Pir-e Sabz or Chak-Chak, a congregational pilgrimage observed by clusters of Zoroastrian pilgrims from all over Iran.

The annual pilgrimage runs from June 14 to 18 at a mountainous fire temple embedded in a shallow cave in the central Ardakan county, Yazd province. The entrance of the cave is reached via 230 steps. It’s where an “eternal” flame is kept alight.

Narratives say that Pir-e Sabz is dedicated to the princess Nikbanu (meaning “Kind-Lady”) who was the daughter of the last Sassanian king Yazdegird III.

Pir is referred to a temple while the word Sabz means green. There is also an alternative name, Chak-Chak, said to be derived from the sound of water drops after which this pilgrimage site is named.

The pilgrims gather at the site to pray in hope of a better future and to wish for the health and well-being of Zoroastrian followers.

