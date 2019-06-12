Leader offers condolences over Ayatollah Mohaqiq Kabuli’s death

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has offered his condolences over the demise of Grand Ayatollah Mohaqiq Kabuli, a prominent Afghan Shia cleric, according to Mehr.

“I offer my deepest condolences over the death of the great scholar Ayatollah Hajj Sheikh Ghorbanali Mohaqiq Kabuli to the honorable people of Afghanistan, his family, the seminaries, scholars, his disciples and lovers of this salient figure,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also expressed his condolences over the demise of Ayatollah Mohaqiq Kabuli.

In his message, Zarif said, “I ask God to give great blessings to Ayatollah Mohaqiq. May God give patience to his family.”

Ayatollah Mohaqiq Kabuli, an Afghan Shia source of emulation who resided in Iran’s holy city of Qom, died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

He was born in 1928 in Parwan province, near the Afghan capital Kabul.

At the age of seven, he started learning the Holy Quran and Persian and then the Islamic teachings and Arabic literature.

Ayatollah Kabuli continued his religious education in Kabul and then left for the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, to study at the prestigious seminary there.

He wrote various books on religious studies, including on Fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence).

