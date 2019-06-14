Meybod hosting regional handicrafts exhibit

TEHRAN – Iran’s Meybod, which is a world city of handicrafts, is hosting a crafts exhibition in which craftspeople from ten provinces are participating.

Some sixty stalls have been set for the sales exhibition, which will be running through June 17, IRNA reported.

Last February, Meybod celebrated becoming a world city for Zilou, a traditional type of floor covering commonly woven across the central Iranian city and its outskirts.

Handicrafts exports from the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Persian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year, according to official data announced by the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

