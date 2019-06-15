“Incendies” to go on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – The Cologne-based Iranian director and playwright Alireza Kushk-Jalali plans to stage Lebanese-Canadian writer Wajdi Mouawad’s play “Incendies” (Scorched) at the Qashqai Hall of Tehran’s City Theater Complex on June 30.

Written in 2003, the play follows the journey of twins Jeanne and Simon, as they travel to their mother’s native country in the Middle East after her death to uncover her hidden past amidst a bloody civil war.

Kushk-Jalali has renamed the play “The Singing Lady” that refers to a part of the story, in which the mother, Nawal, sings songs while she is in prison for her cooperation with the resistance movement during the war.

Other prisoners cannot see her but they can hear her singing, which gives them hope and courage. They call her “the woman who sings”.

The play was adapted for screen by Canadian director Denis Villeneuve. The film was nominated for the 2011 Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Sima Tirandaz, Farnaz Rahnama, Sam Kabudvand and Mohammad Sediqi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until August 9.



Photo: Iranian director and playwright Alireza Kushk-Jalali (C) is seen with the cast members of his new project “Incendies”, which will go on stage at the Qashqai Hall of Tehran’s City Theater Complex on June 30, 2019.

ABU/MMS/YAW