Arnold Wesker’s “Kitchen” to be set up in Shiraz

TEHRAN – Director Hassan Majuni plans to stage British writer Arnold Wesker’s 1957 play “The Kitchen” in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz during summer, several Persian news websites announced on Saturday.

Majuni who presides over the Leev Theater Academy took the play on stage with actors from the academy at Paliz Theater in Tehran during autumn 2016 and winter 2017.

According to his new plan, he will select actors from Shiraz for his cast.

He also staged the play at Hamun Theater in the northern Iranian city of Rasht in winter 2018.

“The Kitchen” was Wesker’s first work and is his most performed play. It has been produced in sixty cities including Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo, Paris — where it was the first widely recognized production by Théâtre du Soleil in 1967 — Moscow, Montreal and Zurich.

The play follows the staff in a café’s kitchen during the course of a busy morning.

British filmmaker James Hill made a screen adaptation of the play in 1961.

Photo: Members of the Leev Theater Group led by director Hassan Majuni perform Arnold Wesker’s “The Kitchen” at Tehran’s Paliz Theater on November 7, 2016. (Tehran Picture Agency/Milad Beheshti)

