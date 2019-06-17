Iran extend winning run at Asian Beach Handball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran earned their third successive win at the Asian Beach Handball Championship 2019 in Weihai, China on Monday.

Team Melli defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Group B.

Iran. who have already defeated Japan (2-0) and Thailand (2-1), will face Pakistan on Tuesday.

The tournament includes two groups of six teams.

Group A consists of Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, Afghanistan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Qatar, while Iran are in Group B along with Oman, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Pakistan and Thailand.

The event also serves as qualifier for the 2020 Men's Beach Handball World Championships in Italy.

Qatar are the most decorated team in the Asian Beach Handball Championship. They have won the last four titles out of seven editions.