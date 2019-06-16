Iran beat Thailand at Asian Beach Handball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Thailand 2-1 at the Asian Beach Handball Championship 2019 in Weihai, China on Sunday.

Team Melli defeated Thailand 16-12 in the first period but suffered a 13-8 loss in the second period.

Iran beat Thailand 10-8 in penalty shootout.

The Persian, who have started the campaign with a 2-0 win over Japan, will meet Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The tournament includes two groups of six teams.

Group A consists of Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, Afghanistan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Qatar, while Iran are in Group B along with Oman, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Pakistan and Thailand.

The event also serves as qualifier for the 2020 Men's Beach Handball World Championships in Italy.

Qatar are the most decorated team in the Asian Beach Handball Championship. They have won the last four titles out of seven editions.