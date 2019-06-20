Iran into Asian Beach Handball C’ship semis

TEHRAN – Iran advanced to the Asian Beach Handball Championship 2019 semifinals despite suffering a 2-1 loss against Oman on Thursday.

Team Melli had already defeated Japan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in Weihai, China.

Iran will face four-time champions Qatar on Saturday.

The tournament includes two groups of six teams.

Group A consists of Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, Afghanistan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Qatar, while Iran are in Group B along with Oman, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Pakistan and Thailand.

The competition serves as a qualifier for both the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games in Qatar and the 2020 IHF Men’s Beach Handball Championships to be held in Italy.

The top two teams will receive a direct ticket to Italy.