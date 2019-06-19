Iran beat Pakistan at Asian Beach Handball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran extended winning run at the Asian Beach Handball Championship 2019 to four wins on Wednesday.

Team Melli defeated Pakistan 2-0 (13-10, 17-10) in Weihai, China.

Iran, who have already defeated Japan, Thailand and Saudi Arabia, will meet Oman on Thursday.

The tournament includes two groups of six teams.

Group A consists of Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, Afghanistan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Qatar, while Iran are in Group B along with Oman, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Pakistan and Thailand.

The event also serves as qualifier for the 2020 Men's Beach Handball World Championships in Italy.

Qatar are the most decorated team in the Asian Beach Handball Championship. They have won the last four titles out of seven editions.

The competition serves as a qualifier for both the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games in Qatar and the 2020 IHF Men’s Beach Handball Championships to be held in Italy.

The top two teams will receive a direct ticket to Italy.