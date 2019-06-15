Iran start Asian Beach Handball Championship 2019 on high

TEHRAN – Iran started the Asian Beach Handball Championship 2019 on high note on Saturday.

Team Melli defeated Japan 2-0 (22-10, 16-10) in Weihai, China.

Iran will meet Thailand on Sunday.

The tournament includes two groups of six teams.

“We are well-prepared for the tournament and are going to book a place in the final match. Iran finished in third place last year and we are looking a better place in this edition,” Iran coach Hassan Eftekhari said.

Group A consists of Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, Afghanistan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Qatar, while Iran are in Group B along with Oman, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Pakistan and Thailand.

The event also serves as qualifier for the 2020 Men's Beach Handball World Championships in Italy.

Qatar are the most decorated team in the Asian Beach Handball Championship. They have won the last four titles out of seven editions.