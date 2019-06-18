Iran providing Syria with technical training for labor market

TEHRAN – Iran has expressed readiness for providing Syria with technical training and support regarding the labor market policies and rehabilitation of rural employment, the portal of Iran’s ministry of cooperatives, labor, and social welfare reported on Tuesday.

As reported, Mohammad Shariatmadari, the Iranian minister of cooperatives, labor and social welfare, voiced the country’s readiness in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Rima al-Qadiri on the sidelines of the 108th Session of the International Labor Conference (ILO) in Geneva.

In this meeting, Shariatmadari underlined the importance of Syria’s reconstruction for Iran and voiced the country’s readiness for cooperation in this regard and pointed to his ministry’s capacities and capabilities in realizing this goal.

Al-Qadiri for her part, expressed her gratitude for Iran’s efforts in supporting Syria and called for further support regarding work force training, educating labor market policies and job creation in Syria.

The official also mentioned a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two countries’ labor and social welfare ministries, emphasizing the need for implementation of this MOU.

Shariatmadari further expressed hope that following the Syrian minister’s upcoming visit to Iran, the two sides prepare the ground for implementing the signed documents between the two ministries.

