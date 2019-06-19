Azerbaijan calls for stronger ties with Iranian labor unions 

TEHRAN — Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev has called for cementing ties with Iranian labor unions.

According to a report by Iran’s Ministry of Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare, Babayev made the remarks over a visit with Iranian Labor Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari on the sidelines of the 108th Session of the International Labor Conference being held in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 10-21.

Cooperating with labor unions in both countries would be very beneficial, Babayev said.

He went on to say that “we are inclined to use Iran’s experience in employment and entrepreneurship.”

The Azerbaijani minister added that “we are also supporting people with disabilities and we wish to use your experience in this regard as well.”

The Iranian minister, Shariatmadari, for his part, named various capabilities and services provided by his ministry, including vocational trainings, health and safety at work, and the ministry’s capacities in the economy sector.

He further highlighted that there are various arenas to collaborate on for the two ministries.

Developing a joint action plan and signing a memorandum of understanding on exchanging workforce between the two countries are among examples of cooperation between the two sides, he added.

He expressed hope that a delegation from Azerbaijan will travel to Tehran upon an official invitation by Iran’s Ministry of Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare.

Iran and Azerbaijan can also cooperate on social security, economic affairs and pension funds, Shariatmadari suggested.

This year the 108th International Labor Conference brings together over 6,000 delegates from around the globe to find solutions to the challenges of the future of the world of work, and celebrate the Centenary of the International Labor Organization.

The conference, which is often called an international parliament of labor, has several main tasks.

The crafting and adoption of international labor standards in the form of conventions and recommendations, supervising the application of conventions and recommendations at the national level, and representing a forum where social and labor questions of importance to the entire world are discussed are some of the main tasks.

The conference also passes resolutions that provide guidelines for the ILO's general policy and future activities.

The agenda of the 108th session of the International Labor Conference will cover thematic debates and events connected to the future of work, including various centenary initiatives.

MQ/MG