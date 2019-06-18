Meybod worthy of being world city for Zilou, WCC-APR director says

TEHRAN - World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region Director Ghada Hijavi has said that Iran’s Meybod deserves bearing the tile “World City for Zilou”, which the council bestowed it in 2018.

“The people’s love and affection for the art of Zilou-weaving and their efforts to preserve this art makes it possible to survive the title for the city,” she said.

“In the workshops that I visited, women were active… and this presence and activity should be continued in the light of holding training courses and the development of workshops.”

Hijavi attended a major festival of Zilou, which the oasis city hosted from June 13 to 17. Zilou is a traditional type of floor covering usually in blue and white.

According to the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, Iran’s exports of handicrafts fetched some $289 million in the past Iranian year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year.

