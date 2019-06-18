Turkish FM set to visit Iran on Thursday

TEHRAN – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Iran on June 20 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Cavusoglu is slated to participate at the first meeting of the joint economic commission of the two countries which will be held on June 21 in Isfahan, Mehr reported.

Zarif traveled to Ankara in April to confer on regional developments as well as ways to expand bilateral ties.

During his visit, he met with President Erdogan and Cavusoglu as well as other Turkish officials.

Tehran and Ankara are interested in developing relations in all fields, especially in the economic and commercial areas.

