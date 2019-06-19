“Travel to the Morning” to commemorate Abbas Kiarostami at Tehran gallery

TEHRAN – Tehran’s E1 Gallery will organize an exhibition entitled “Travel to the Morning” in memory of legendary artist Abbas Kiarostami.

A collection of photos, sets of installation and videos will be showcased at the exhibition, which will open on Friday, the director of the gallery, Huri Qavimi, told the Persian service of MNA on Wednesday

The exhibit will be held in three sections, one of which has been dedicated to displaying rarely-seen photos by Kiarostami, who also was a prominent poet and photographer.

A section will hang works by a group of film photographers and the other one will showcase artworks by about 70 young and independent artists.

“This will be the third time that the gallery has commemorated the death anniversary of Kiarostami by organizing art exhibitions,” Qavimi said.

Organized in collaboration with the Association of Iranian Cinema Photographers, the exhibit will be running until July 5 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St., in the Elahieh neighborhood.

Kiarostami died of cancer on July 5, 2016.

Photo: A poster for E1 Gallery’s exhibition “Travel to the Morning”, which will open on June 21, 2019.

