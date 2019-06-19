Art Bureau’s satire club kicks off with song mocking Trump’s appeal to Iran

TEHRAN – The Music Center of the Art Bureau has launched a satire club with the song “Hello, Trump!” that mocks U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Iran to call him for talks.

“Satire is an influential topic, in which bad social behaviors, political events, or even international issues can be discussed,” the director of the center, Milad Erfanpur, told the Persian service of MNA on Wednesday.

“A young group of musicians mostly eager to work on satire and comedy is collaborating with the bureau at the club,” he said.

“What we mostly care about are the satirical compositions produced by the bureau, which can provide an opportunity not only to make others laugh but also to present important and sometimes bitter facts to the listeners,” Erfanpur explained.

He said that he believes the society needs a new atmosphere of music, which is something that has not received much attention over the past few years.



Earlier in May, the White House contacted the Embassy of Switzerland in Tehran that represents U.S. interests to share a phone number that Iran could use to call Trump.

Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump speaking on the phone in the Oval Office of the White House in an undated photo.

