Polish Pro Contra festival picks plays from Iran 

TEHRAN – Two plays from Iran will be performed during the 17th International Theatre Festival of Pro Contra in Poland, Iran Theater, a Persian website for theater news, has announced.

Ebrahim Arabnejad will direct “The Requiem” and Hamidreza Mollahosseini will stage “Look at Your Shoes” at the festival, which will take place in Szczecin from September 6 to 8.

The plays have been selected by the festival’s artistic director Tatiana Malinowska last year when she attended the Alef International Theater Festival in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz.

Troupes from Italy, Russia, Romania, Georgia and Cuba are expected to take part in the Pro Contra festival.

Photo: “The Requiem” by director Ebrahim Arabnejad.

RM/MMS/YAW



