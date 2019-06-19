Iran to facilitate foreign tourist arrivals

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday issued a decree on facilitating foreign tourist arrivals in the country, saying that visa-stamping waivers should be extended to all airports across the country.

From all the airports of the country, foreign tourists can travel to Iran without their passports being physically stamped or marked, IRNA quoted Ali Rabiei, the government spokesman, as saying.

“This decision could help bringing more tourists to Iran, and people can travel easily and without fear [of possible U.S. penalties for ones visiting the Islamic Republic],” the official stated.

Arrangements in this regard will be ready soon to be implemented at all airports in the country, he added.

Last November, Iran started issuing electronic visas -- without any entry or exit stamps -- for those traveling to the country, in a bid to facilitate tourist inflow and to cope with sanctions recently reimposed by the U.S.

In 2018, Washington announced those travelers who would visit certain countries including Iran would face restrictions to enter the U.S.

Rouhani on Tuesday inaugurated a new passenger terminal within the Imam Khomeini International Airport in southern Tehran.

Addressing the ceremony, Rouhani said “The opening of this terminal is different from other economic projects; it means cooperation and unity among different sectors in completing such an important social, economic and cultural project.”

The ancient country welcomed some 7.8 million foreign nationals last year, which shows a 52.5 percent increase year on year. The ultimate goal of the Islamic Republic is to attract 20 million foreign tourists annually by 2025.

AFM/MG