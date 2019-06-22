Sales exhibit of handicrafts opens in Tehran

TEHRAN – On Saturday, a major sales exhibition of handicrafts opened to the public at the Eshraq Cultural Center, northeast Tehran.

Artisans and craftspeople from 10 provinces are taking part in the event, which also features live workshops, said Parham Janfeshan, who is tourism chief of Tehran province.

He invited citizens of Tehran to bargain handicrafts directly from makers, adding “Tehran is considered as the best target market for the supply of handicraft products in the country.”

Titled “Support for Domestic Products”, the event will be running through June 26.

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year, according to data compiled by the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

AFM/MG