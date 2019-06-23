Tehran center to host Iranian, Afghan writers meeting

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian and Afghan children’s book writers will come together for a session titled “Sympathy and Compassion” at the Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth in Tehran on July 6.

Afghan authors Mohammad-Sarvar Rajai, Seyyed Nader Musavi, Seyyed Mahmud Hosseini and Seyyed Morteza Shahtorabi along with a number of Iranian writers will exchange their experiences and ideas on writing during the meeting.

The ways to collaborate on joint writing projects will also be discussed.

Photo: A poster for the meeting of Iranian and Afghan children’s writers “Sympathy and Compassion”.

