Muhenna to publish “Tintin and Sinbad” in Turkish

TEHRAN – The Muhenna Publishing House in the northwestern Turkish city of Bursa plans to publish in Turkish “Tintin and Sinbad”, Iranian writer Mohammad Mirkiani’s book on the cultural invasion of the West.

Berna Karagözoglu, a faculty member the Persian Language and Literature Department of the Agri Ibrahim Cecen University, is due to translate the book into Turkish, Qadyani, the Persian publisher of the book, has announced.

“Tintin and Sinbad” was written in 1991 for young adults. The book has been republished eleven times since then.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, wrote a commendation for “Tintin and Sinbad” in 2016, 22 years after it was written.

“I have always tried to explain this story, but unfortunately, not many have believed it. Now this is good: witness this book, the narrator of the story has seen the events himself with his own eyes, and has published the story of Tintin and Sinbad,” the Leader wrote.

“Now it has become easier for me. I only need to give a copy of this book to all the children,” he added.

In this book, Tintin and his friends appear and experience a new adventure in the East, where they intend to find oriental tales to dominate, but Sinbad with his oriental-themed legends fights against the invaders.

Photo: Front cover of the book “Tintin and Sinbad”.

