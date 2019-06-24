Trump’s JCPOA exit was a big mistake, says Pakistani MP

TEHRAN – A Pakistani senator said on Monday that the Donald Trump’s unilateral pullout from the Iran nuclear deal, also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was a big mistake.

His move is threatening peace in the region and the entire international community, Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq told IRNA.

Zafar-ul-Haq said U.S. President Donald Trump’s insane policies are threatening world peace.

“Trump is a foolish person,” he added.

He said Trump is trying his utmost to sabotage the deal which was signed after extensive diplomatic efforts.

Noting that Iran has been a major trading partner of Europe over the past years, the MP said that’s why Germany, France and the UK with the support of other major countries in the world signed the JCPOA in order to boost economic ties with Iran.

“We in Pakistan thought that the agreement would have a positive impact on Iran-U.S. ties but that could not happen because of the aggressive policies of the Trump administration,” the MP lamented.

He said it is very unfortunate that the U.S. is leveling baseless allegations against Iran without any evidence.

“Accusing Iran for all the problems in the world is a very big mistake by the U.S.,” he said, describing Iran as an important country of the region and close friend of Pakistan.

