Marine species population increased in protected areas

TEHRAN – According to the annual census, the population of marine species in habitats under the Department of Environment (DOE) supervision has increased, Ahmad Lahijanzadeh, head of marine environment affairs at the DOE has said.

The annual Census is the authoritative source of data determining the population and distribution of animal or marine species through counting them yearly.

Protecting marine habitats and listing them as protected areas are among the most important priorities of the DOE, he said, adding, all of the areas have been identified through environmental assessment and field surveys.

The reproduction time is important, and the DOE forces stand guard and constantly supervise the area during this period, he noted.

He went on to say that annual census shows that the number of species in protected areas is increasing, probably due to favorable condition and full-time control.

Although protected areas are far to reach and only accessible to locals, some poachers find a way to illegally haunt the valuable species, so we need to be vigilant to protect the wildlife, he highlighted.

He also noted that in the past years, illegal haunting of marine species involved several related organizations, while the Ministry of Energy and the Forests, Range, and Watershed Management Organization are legally responsible in this regard.

