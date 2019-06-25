New restoration project starts on Jameh Mosque of Qazvin

TEHRAN - Jameh Mosque of Qazvin, which is one of the oldest Islamic structures in Iran, has went under a new round of restoration, a local tourism official said on Monday.

This stage of rehabilitation deals with brickwork and building insulation in the mosque’s northern shabestans (underground spaces that can be usually found in traditional architecture of mosques, houses, and schools in ancient Iran) and strengthening its western iwan (portico), Amir Arjmand said, IRNA reported.

The oldest section of the congregational mosque is said to be constructed by the orders of Harun al-Rashid, the fifth Abbasid Caliph, in 807 CE.

Later additions were made, the last was during the late Safavid era (1501–1736). The double layered main dome of the mosque was added in Seljuk era (1037–1194). The mosque also features some precious examples of relief calligraphy from medieval times.

In spite of the devastating Mongol conquest of Persia in the early 13th century, the mosque still stands today in its full glory. It is still in use. Parts of the mosque have been turned into a public library.

In Islamic countries, Jameh mosque (in Persian Masjed-e Jameh) is referred to as a large center of community worship and a site for Friday prayer services.

