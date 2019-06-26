ICCIMA holds meeting with Iranian commercial attachés

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted a seminar in collaboration with the foreign ministry to acquaint the country’s commercial attachés with ICCIMA plans and policies, the portal of ICCIMA reported.

As reported, some 40 attachés based in different countries and regions including Asia-Pacific region, Europe, North and South America, as well as Arab and African countries, attended the seminar which was held at ICCIMA building in Tehran.

In the meeting, ICCIMA deputy head for international affairs Mohammad-Reza Karbasi introduced some of ICCIMA’s approaches and policies, emphasizing that increasing interactions with the foreign ministry and representative offices of the Islamic Republic of Iran outside the country are among ICCIMA’s most important international strategies.

The official further stressed the need for direct communication between the private sector and embassies, saying “The private sector expects embassies to identify and resolve the needs and problems of the country’s private sector representatives and help them find specific solutions in current circumstances [the U.S. sanctions].”

Finding solutions for transferring money; presence of private sector representatives in joint economic committee meetings, especially with exports target countries; communicating information regarding the destination markets; updating the country's foreign trade information; helping traders finding trusted business partners as well as introducing the latest changes in the international economic laws, including tax laws, customs, and transportation in the target countries, were some of the issues that ICCIMA representatives offered to be done in collaboration with the foreign ministry.

EF/MA