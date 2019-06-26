Rouhani urges Europe to honor JCPOA, advises U.S. to return to the deal

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday advised European countries to meet their obligations under the 2015 nuclear pact and the Americans to return to the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying it would be to the benefit of everyone if they followed his advice.

“We advise the Americans that the path you have chosen is flawed,” Rouhani said during a cabinet session. “We advise the Europeans that your inaction toward Barjam (JCPOA) has been flawed and we tell them both to return to their commitments.”

“This will be to the benefit of us, you, the region, law, international bodies and the non-proliferation regime,” the president argued.

On May 8, 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the JCPOA. Ever since its withdrawal, the U.S. has occasionally imposed new sanctions against the Islamic Republic in line with its “maximum pressure” on Tehran.

The latest rounds of U.S. sanctions were announced on Monday, targeting top Iranian officials, including the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

In his speech, Rouhani decried the new U.S. sanctions, saying the White House has been thrown into confusion as its officials are making “inappropriate and ridiculous” comments and adopting the policy of disgrace.

The president also highlighted Iran’s success in shooting down an intruding U.S. spy drone, saying the aircraft was brought down by a homegrown air defense system after it violated Iranian airspace and ignored warnings.

“This indicates our power and defensiveness,” he asserted.

“We do not want war and conflict in the region, but at the same time, we won’t let our country be invaded,” Rouhani added.

