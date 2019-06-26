Araqchi says Iran left with no choice but to cease one-way commitment to JCPOA

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday that a failure by Europe to ensure Tehran’s interests under the 2015 nuclear deal has left Iran with no choice but to cease a one-way commitment to the multilateral agreement.

Araqchi made the remarks in a meeting with Lukas Parizek, state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic.

Pointing to Iran’s strategic patience during the past year in the face of the U.S. illegal and unilateral move to withdraw from the JCPOA and imposing harsh sanctions on Iran, Araqchi highlighted the European countries’ procrastinations and failure to honor their commitments to the nuclear pact.

"Sadly, the balance between the Islamic Republic of Iran’s obligations and rights under the JCPOA has been now upset, and considering the European side’s unfulfilled pledges, there remains no reason for the implementation of Iran’s one-way commitments. However, Iran has kept the window of diplomacy open by gradually reducing its commitments," Araqchi said, according to the Tasnim news agency.

For his part, the Slovak diplomat said his country backs the JCPOA, expressing hope that INSTEX, a payment channel that the three EU signatories to the JCPOA have set up to maintain trade with Iran, would become operational and Europe would maintain and strengthen its economic and trade ties with Tehran.

On May 8, 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA, a 159-page nuclear agreement between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the U.S., Britain, France and Germany) came into force in January 2016.

Following the U.S. withdrawal, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord. However, the EU’s failure to ensure Iran’s economic interests forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments under the JCPOA on May 8, 2019.

Since that date Iran has set a 60-day deadline for the remaining JCPOA parties to fulfill their undertakings.

Political consultations

Parizek also emphasized the Bratislava government is serious for continued political consultations and strengthening economic, commercial and cultural cooperation with Iran.

"We are determined to strengthen reciprocal ties, particularly the bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and are ready to hold the joint commission’s meeting in the near future to that end,” stated Parizek who had visited Tehran for political consultations between the two countries.

During the talks, the two sides conferred on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Araqchi expressed satisfaction with the continuation of political contacts and consultations between the two countries and highlighted the great capacities for economic and commercial relations between two nations.

"By taking advantage of the current situation, the two countries have fortunately taken major steps to strengthen and boost the mercantile and trade ties," Araqchi said, according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

"It is hoped that holding the Iran-Slovakia Joint Commission’s meeting in the future would upgrade and solidify this trend," he added.