Iran discover fate at Volleyball Boys' U19 World

TEHRAN – Defending champion Iran have been drawn in Pool B of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship.

The Iranian team are pitted against Czech Republic, Italy, Colombia and Bulgaria.

Pool A consists of Tunisia, Brazil, Taiwan, Cuba and Belarus.

Japan, Egypt, Argentina, Mexico and German have been drawn in Pool C.

Russia, South Korea, the U.S., Nigerian and Dominican Republic are in Pool D.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship will be the sixteenth edition of the international volleyball tournament and the world championship for men's national teams under the age of 19, organized by the sport's world governing body, FIVB.

The tournament will be hosted by Tunisia in Tunis from 21 to 30 August 2019.