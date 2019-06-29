Tehran to host intl. ceramic, tile expo

TEHRAN - The 26th International Tile-Ceramic and Sanitary ware (CERAFAIR 2019) will kick off today (Sunday) at Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds, IRNA reported.

According to the Head of the Iranian Ceramic-Tile Producers Syndicate (IRCPS), Mohammad Roshanfekr, 160 domestic companies are participating in this year’s event alongside foreign exhibitors from various countries including Italy, Spain and China.

Speaking to IRNA about the exhibition, the official noted that this year’s exhibition mainly focuses on presentation of Iranian products and introduction of Iranian industrialists, manufacturers and entrepreneurs in the field of ceramic.

He Underlined the potentials and capabilities of Iran’s ceramic and tile industry, saying that the country’s ceramic and tile exports in the Iranian calendar year of 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019) increased by 10 percent compared to its preceding year.

Roshanfekr put the country’s ceramic and tile production during the Iranian calendar year of 1397 at about 400 million cubic meters.

He further noted that despite western sanctions imposed on Iran during the past few years, tile and ceramics manufacturers have made attempts in order to retain their export market.

According to Roshanfekr, Iran is the world’s fifth biggest exporter of ceramics and tile after China, India, Brazil and Spain.

Iran’s CERAFAIR is one of the region’s top three events in the tile and ceramic industry and every year it hosts a variety of participants from all over the world.

EF/MA