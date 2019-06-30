Tennessee Williams’ play “I Can’t Imagine Tomorrow” to go on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Kambiz Banan will stage American writer Tennessee Williams’ play “I Can’t Imagine Tomorrow” at Tehran’s Mehregan Theater tomorrow.

Banan will also co-star with Parizad Seif in the play that is about One and Two, who are depending on each other for survival.

A reading performance of the play was also staged by the director at Mehregan Theater last April.

“Producing and staging plays in the private sector without having sponsors is a really difficult job,” Banan told the Persian service of MNA on Sunday.

“At least theater lovers and experts can support us by buying tickets, and not expecting us to provide invitations and free admissions,” he lamented.

“As you pay for any service like paying for a cup of coffee in a café, you should pay for theater as well,” he concluded.

The play will be on stage until July 23.

Photo: A poster for Tennessee Williams’ play “I Can’t Imagine Tomorrow”, which will be performed at Tehran’s Mehregan Theater.

