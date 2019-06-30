208 museums set up since August 2013 in Iran

TEHRAN – A total of 208 museums have been established in Iran since President Hassan Rouhani assumed office on August 3, 2013, CHTN reported.

As of 1979, which marks the victory of the Islamic Revolution, till (August) 2013, a total of 429 museums have been established while 208 museums have been set up from August 2013 up to the present, said Mohammadreza Kargar who presides over Museums and Historical Moveable Properties Office of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

Iran’s first museum opened in [the Iranian calendar year] 1313 (1934-1935) and only 43 museums were built until 1379 (2000-2001), the official added.

Some 25 million people paid visits to Iran’s heritage museums and historical sites over the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20), according to data compiled by the CHHTO.

For the time being, there are 129 private museums across Iran, which are dedicated to cultural heritage, Kargar said last September, adding some three million historical objects are being kept in the CHHTO-affiliated museums.

AFM/MG