Tehran hosting intl. exhibitions of kitchen, bath, ceramic, tile

TEHRAN- Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds is hosting two international exhibitions of kitchen, bath and pool, in addition to tile and ceramic industries, IRIB reported.

The exhibitions including 17th International Exhibition of Kitchen, Bath, Sauna, Pool Industries and Equipment and 26th International Tile-Ceramic and Sanitary ware (CERAFAIR 2019) kicked off on Sunday and will wrap up on Wednesday.

As reported, CERAFAIR 2019 is hosting 176 Iranian and foreign exhibitors, while 160 companies are attending the international exhibition of kitchen, bath, sauna and pool.

According to the organizers, several workshops are held on the sidelines of this year’s edition of CERAFAIR and several foreign trade delegations from Central Asia and the Persian Gulf region are visiting the exhibition to purchase products or sign deals with Iranian manufacturers.

According to the Head of the Iranian Ceramic-Tile Producers Syndicate (IRCPS), Mohammad Roshanfekr, this year’s event is hosting foreign exhibitors from various countries including Italy, Spain and China.

Speaking to IRNA before the exhibition, the official had said that this year’s exhibition mainly focuses on presentation of Iranian products and introduction of Iranian industrialists, manufacturers and entrepreneurs in the field of ceramic.

He underlined the potentials and capabilities of Iran’s ceramic and tile industry, saying that the country’s ceramic and tile exports in the Iranian calendar year of 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019) increased by 10 percent compared to its preceding year.

Roshanfekr put the country’s ceramic and tile production during the Iranian calendar year of 1397 at about 400 million cubic meters.

He further noted that despite western sanctions imposed on Iran during the past few years, tile and ceramics manufacturers have made attempts in order to retain their export market.

According to Roshanfekr, Iran is the world’s fifth biggest exporter of ceramics and tile after China, India, Brazil and Spain.

Iran’s CERAFAIR is one of the region’s top three events in the tile and ceramic industry and every year it hosts a variety of participants from all over the world.

And the International Exhibition of Kitchen, Bath, Sauna, Pool Industries and Equipment, which overs four main categories of kitchen, pool, sauna and bath, aims to increase the efficiency of Iranian factories and production units, expand the industry’s export markets, identify problems, barriers and weaknesses in the industry, and also to create a healthy competitive environment for domestic producers to improve their production quality.

As reported by IRNA, this year’s edition of the event is hosting 20 knowledge-based companies for the first time.

