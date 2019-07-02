Iran’s decision on uranium stockpile in accordance with JCPOA: envoy

TEHRAN – Tehran’s ambassador to Vienna-based international organizations says Iran was entitled under the 2015 nuclear deal to let the stockpile of its enriched uranium pass 300 kilograms.

Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has already made it clear that Tehran has referred to the Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA to defend its rights, Tasnim reported.

Gharibabadi’s remarks came hours after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile has passed the 300 kg limit set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“It is now Europe’s turn to take serious practical measures to save the JCPOA, if they really care about its fate,” Gharibabadi said, adding that Iran could reverse its decision, provided that the E3 parties fulfill their commitments and guarantee Iran’s oil sale and trade interactions.

Iran has acted transparently in scaling down its JCPOA commitments, he added.

The envoy also expressed the hope that the international community would stand against the U.S. bullying policies and support the JCPOA.

Iran entered the nuclear talks with “goodwill” and carried out its JCPOA commitments completely, he remarked, pointing to fifteen consecutive reports of the UN nuclear watchdog about Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal ever since it came into force.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced on Monday that the country has increased the level of its low-enriched uranium production to over 300 kilograms.

The move came as part of a decision by the Islamic Republic to reduce some of its commitments under the JCPOA in reaction to the U.S. violation of its commitments and the Europeans’ failure to live up to their obligations.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) first announced on June 17 that stockpiles would exceed the 300kg limit within 10 days. It also said Iran would speed up enriching uranium at the level of 3.67%.

MH/PA