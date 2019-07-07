It is a ‘sad irony’ that U.S. has requested IAEA meeting on Iran, diplomat says

TEHRAN - Days after Tehran’s stockpile of the enriched uranium surpassed the limit allowed in the 2015 nuclear deal, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on July 5 it will hold an emergency meeting on Iran's nuclear program next week.

The meeting of the IAEA board of governors, which follows an emergency call by the United States, would be held "on 10 July at 14:30," an IAEA spokesman said.

Ironically, the U.S. has repeatedly ignored IAEA reports certifying that Iran was compliant with the terms of the nuclear deal in order to pull out of that deal unilaterally and reimpose sanctions.

The U.S. which has repeatedly ignored IAEA reports on Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA is now requesting the body’s meeting on Iran “The international community must hold Iran’s regime accountable,” U.S. Ambassador to International Organizations Jackie Wolcott said in a statement. “The United States strongly supports the IAEA and its verification efforts in Iran,” the statement continued.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, has called the U.S. request for a meeting of the nuclear watchdog IAEA a “sad irony”.

“The fact that the U.S, as the prime violator of the JCPOA, has tabled this request, indicates its isolation in contradicting multilateralism and rule of law in international affairs,” Gharibabadi tweeted.

“Iran’s recent decisions, which are exercised in response to the situation caused by the U.S, including by imposing sanctions on all who want to implement their commitments under the JCPOA, tend to bring about the lost balance of the deal and are fully in line w/ its provisions,” Gharibabadi added.

Iran’s Vienna mission to the UN also said the actions are not related to the IAEA and are only linked with the agreement’s provisions.

The IAEA’s monitors Iran’s nuclear installations and activities and has repeatedly verified that so far Iran has carried out its obligations under the JCPOA.

In comments on Saturday, RT said the Trump administration has historically had a hard time dealing rationally with Iran’s nuclear program, declaring earlier this week that Tehran had violated the nuclear agreement’s terms “even before the deal’s existence.” Before exiting the deal, he routinely condemned it as the "worst deal ever," while international opinion considered it one of the top achievements of his predecessor Barack Obama's foreign policy.

