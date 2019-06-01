IAEA report proves Iran’s support for multilateralism: envoy

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said on Friday night that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s latest report shows Tehran’s goodwill in preserving multilateralism in international relations.

The remarks by Kazem Gharibabadi came immediately after the IAEA issued its quarterly report confirming that Iran has stayed within the main restrictions of the JCPOA and was abiding by the main terms of the accord, including the most sensitive issues of its stockpile of enriched uranium and level of enrichment.

Gharibabadi said the IAEA’s fifteenth consecutive report which confirmed Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA) signifies that the Islamic Republic has honored its international commitments, Tasnim reported.

“This report, like the fourteen previous ones from the [IAEA] director general, affirms that the agency has continued to monitor and verify Iran’s nuclear commitments under the JCPOA since the first day of the implementation of the JCPOA,” Gharibabadi remarked.

He stated that the report has explicitly mentioned the order by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) to stop implementing certain JCPOA commitments under the clauses 26 and 36 of the accord, and has also cited the resumption of heavy water production at Iran’s Arak nuclear facility after a two-month hiatus for preventive maintenance.

The envoy added that Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA is in a “constructive course” despite the developments surrounding the JCPOA.

However, Gharibabadi said, the other parties’ failure to take “tangible and practical” measures to honor their commitments is threatening the fate of the accord.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined and serious in taking the steps announced in its recent decision,” he emphasized.

In order for the JCPOA to survive, he continued, the remaining parties must take immediate and appropriate measures within a defined timetable to ensure Iran’s interests under the deal.

Back in May 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the JCPOA and ordered sanctions on Iran. This happened despite the fact that the IAEA had issued numerous reports, confirming Tehran’s full commitment to the multinational agreement.

A year after the U.S. withdrawal, the SNSC issued a statement declaring partial suspension of its undertakings under the JCPOA. The SNSC said if the remaining parties to the pact fail to reach an agreement to remedy for the sanctions, Iran will take the next steps. The ultimatum is for two months.

