Welfare Organization generates 3,200 jobs for the deprived

TEHRAN – The Welfare Organization opened up some 3,200 job opportunities for those under its coverage residing in Tehran during the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 20), head of the Organization has stated.

Some 530 of the jobs have led to the employment of those who recovered from drug use, Mehr quoted Darioush Bayatnejad as saying on Wednesday.

Given that empowerment and job creation are among the Organization’s goals, more than 3,200 job opportunities created for these individuals last year, he added.

“We first consider their abilities and skills to offer them jobs,” he added.

As scheduled, three rehabilitation centers will be inaugurated in the capital in the next 3 months to help addicted recover, he noted.

FB/MG

