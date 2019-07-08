Shahr film festival announces international lineup

TEHRAN – A lineup of 31 movies will go on screen in various sections of the international competition of the 7th edition of the Shahr (Urban) International Film Festival, the organizers announced on Monday.

Among the feature films are “Breaking the Limits” by Lukasz Palkowski from Poland, “Loveless” by Andrey Zvyagintsev from Russia, “You Were Never Really Here” by Lynne Ramsay from Scotland and “Shoplifters” by Hirokazu Kore-eda from Japan.

“The Human Shelter” by Boris Bertram from Denmark, “New Town Utopia” by Christopher Ian Smith from England and “The Experimental City” by Chad Freidrichs from the U.S. will go on screen at the documentary section.

The movies for the short competition are “Being More Like Bagsy” by Mikkel Storm Glomstein from Norway, “My New Year” by Arusyak Simonyan from Armenia, “Drop” by Ghulam Yahya Jafari from Afghanistan, “The Tables” by Jon Bunning from the U.S. and “Samvel” by Evgeniy Bakirov from Russia.

In the animation section, “Fire in Cardboard City” by Phil Brough from New Zealand, “Hybrids” by Florian Brauch from Canada, “Negative Space” by Ru Kuwahata and Max Porter, “Scrambled” by Bastiaan Schravendeel and “Sound” by Laureline Paul-Constant, all from France, will be screened.

Earlier this week, the festival organizers announced the national lineup consist of 18 Iranian movies.

An exhibition of photos and paintings by 50 artists will also be held on the sidelines of the festival, which will take place in Tehran from July 17 to 22 with the motto of “Responsible Citizen, Healthy City”.

The festival is organized every year under the auspices of Tasvire Shahr Institute at the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality.

Photo: A scene from Scottish director Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here” that will be screened in the official competition of the Shahr International Film Festival.

