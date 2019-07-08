Croatian pianist Janja Knapic to join Tonal Choir for Tehran concert

TEHRAN – Croatian pianist Janja Knapic will soon be in Tehran to accompany the Tonal Choir during two performances at Rudaki Hall on July 18 and 19, the organizers announced on Monday.

Works by Croatian composers and pieces from folk music and contemporary choral and pop compositions of the country are scheduled to be performed during the concerts that will be organized in collaboration with the Iran Music Association.

Led by Milad Omranlu, Tonal Choir has been awarded in several Iranian and international events.

It won two gold medals at the 4th Asia Pacific Choir Games in 2017 and three silver medals at the 9th World Choir Games in 2016.

In 2009, the ensemble received a gold medal in the 11th International Folksong Choir Festival in Barcelona as well as gold and silver medals at the 2nd Asian Choir Games in South Korea.

Photo: Croatian pianist Janja Knapic in an undated photo.

