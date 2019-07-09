Iranian art festival receives nomination at Books for Peace Award

TEHRAN – Iran’s Art for Peace Festival has received a nomination in the festival section of the 3rd edition of the Books for Peace Award in Rome, Italy, a public relations team for the festival announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The winners of the different sections of the event including poetry and novels will be announced during a ceremony on September 14.

The Books for Peace Award is dedicated to works promoting peace through culture and words, not only as a concept between nations at war, but also among all individuals living in the world.

The Art for Peace Festival held every year in Tehran concerns world peace and environmental issues such as the water crisis in the country.

The festival showcases a variety of artworks by Iranian and international artists in the media of painting, photo, sculpture, graphic design, installation, video art, cinema and theater to promote the culture of peace and a world without violence.

The organizers also honor an individual who has made a significant contribution to peace with a medal every year.

The 7th edition of the festival will be held in Tehran during September.

Photo: A poster for the 6th Art for Peace Festival.

ABU/MMS/YAW