Cheick Diabaté joins Iran’s Esteghlal

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Esteghlal completed the signing of Malian striker Cheick Diabaté on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old striker has penned a two-year contract with Esteghlal.

The details of Diabaté’s contract have not been revealed.

Diabaté started his professional career in France and has played in Bordeaux, Ajaccio, Nancy and Metz.

He also played in Italian club Benevento and Emirates on loan.

Diabaté will join Esteghlal training camp in Turkey.