Iran, Japan discuss legal co-op in Tokyo

TEHRAN – Iran and Japan have held legal consultations in Tokyo, where the two sides highlighted the need to forge closer cooperation on major issues related to international law, According to the Foreign Ministry website reported on Tuesday.

During the talks, the two sides stressed their determination to further enhance ties on all fronts.

They said Tehran and Tokyo welcome the promotion of mutual cooperation as well as constructive and fruitful negotiations on key issues related to international law as well as issues of mutual concern.

The delegations of both countries also exchanged views on ways of boosting mutual understanding and legal cooperation in regional and international circles.

The two sides also underscored the necessity of pressing ahead with consultations between the two countries and agreed the second round of the consultations be held in Tehran next year.

MH/PA