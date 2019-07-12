INOSPORT aims to meet demands of sport organizations

TEHRAN – The INOSPORT, a pitch and reverse pitch event on technological demands in the field of sports, is currently underway at Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

The event is held concurrent with the 18th International Exhibition of Sports, Sporting Goods and Equipment (SPORTEX 2019) and Startup SPORTEX, which is held from July 9 to 12.

Pitching is an opportunity to introduce your business idea in a limited amount of time from a few seconds to a few minutes. You can use a presentation to underline your speech or just do it orally. The main goal of a pitch is to gain new customers, investors or stakeholders to support your business.

With the focus on physical activity and health, the event aims to meet the demands of sports organizations.

The demands, which are proposed by the organizations are in five categories of training sport (for schools and kindergartens), sport for all (lifestyle, physical activities and obesity), championship sport (competitions, gadgets), professional sports (sport clubs, stadiums) and citizen’s sports (neighborhood sport urban demands and services).

The event is organized by the Iran National Technomart, Iran Sport for All Federation, Pardis Science and Technology Park and the vice presidency for science and technology.

SB/MG