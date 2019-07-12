16,000 classrooms require reconstruction in Tehran

TEHRAN – Over 16,000 classrooms in Tehran’s educational buildings must undergo efficient measures of demolishing and reconstructing, head of Tehran’s Department of Education has said.

Educational buildings and schools in the capital are similar to those in Sistan-Baluchestan province, some of which are beyond repair and the vulnerable ones should be retrofitted, Abdolreza Fooladvand said.

“There is also a high density of students in the capital city of Tehran which exceeds the average student population rate of the whole country,” he added, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

Despite of the average capacity of classrooms accommodating 24 students, the number of students in Tehran surpasses the average; at least 8 students more per classroom, he lamented.

“Undoubtedly, the high density of students in classrooms more than the standard capacity affects the quality of education even resulting in social harms, which is one of the most important issues that must be taken into consideration,” he explained.

He went on to conclude that this year (started March 21), there has been a significant increase in budget for renovation of schools, however, special attention should be paid to Tehran in order to provide required classrooms.

Earlier in June, Ali Shahri, director of the organization for renovation of Tehran schools, said that there is a shortage of 12,000 classrooms in the capital which will increase to 18,000 over the next few years.

In December 2018, Mehrollah Rakhshanimehr, director of the organization for renovation, development and equipment of schools, said that there were some 107,000 schools nationwide with 530,000 classes, 160,000 of which dilapidated, not meeting safety standards.

FB/MG