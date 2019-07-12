Iran lose to Mighty Sports at Jones Cup

TEHRAN – Iran U-22 basketball team started the 41st William Jones Cup with a 98-72 loss against the Philippines’ Mighty Sports at the Changhua Gym in New Taipei City, Taiwan on Friday.

Vahid Dalirzahan led Iran with a 14-point effort.

The Philippine’s Eugene Phelps paced the squad with 22 points, while Jeremiah Gray added 16 markers, 12 of which were scored in the first half.

Action continues for the Iranian team against Chinese Taipei A on Saturday, in the same venue.