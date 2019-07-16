Iran victorious over Canadian team at William Jones Cup

TEHRAN – Iran U23 basketball team defeated University of British Columbia (UBS) Thunderbirds 72-61 at Day 5 of the 41st William Jones Cup.

Vahid Dalirzahan led Iran with 20 points.

Iran will face Jordan on Thursday.

The Persian have lost to representatives from Philippines, Chinese Taipei and South Korea so far.

The 2019 William Jones Cup will be the 41st staging of William Jones Cup, an international basketball tournament held in Taiwan.