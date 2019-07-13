We will never forget Iranian support for Turkey against coup plotters in 2016: embassy

TEHRAN – The Turkish embassy in Tehran says Ankara will “never forget” Iran’s political for the “elected government of Turkey” against the coup plotters in 2016.

The statement was released on the third anniversary of the coup.

The following is the full text of the statement a copy of which sent to the Tehran Times:

Turkey averted a heinous coup attempt targeting our democracy and independence by the unwavering will and courage of the Turkish people three years ago today. We would ever grieve for our martyrs who lost their lives to defend the country and protect the constitutional order in Turkey. However, we seek consolation in the fact that the Turkish people epitomized a rare example of patriotic and popular support for democracy.

The coup plotters made a treacherous attempt on the lives of the Turkish people, bombed the building of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey the symbol of our democracy and martyred officers on duty and civilian people.

It was substantiated with solid proof that the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) was behind this heinous attempt staged on 15th of July. Within this context, firstly, on the basis of the rule of law, the perpetrators of the 15th of July coup attempt have been brought to justice. FETO’s organizational structure within governmental institutions has been unveiled; administrative and judicial procedures have been initiated against its members and hence the “parallel state structure” has been brought down.

As Turkey’s fight against FETO continues, we expect to see international community and friendly countries on our side. FETO terrorist organization tries to portray itself as a social movement that engages with education and charity, however contrary to the way it tries to portray itself, it is rather a dark and insidious organization with political and economic ambitions. For that reason, it is not only a threat for Turkey but for all countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s denunciation of the coup attempt and its political support for the elected government of Turkey has been congruous with our long history of friendly relations. We will never forget Iranian support at this critical moment in Turkish history.

Indeed, we are aware that state of Iran have never given the chance to FETO for gaining ground and poisoning the country with its activities. We fully believe that our countries will maintain the cooperation with the same determination against discrete attempts in this direction.

Distinguished members of press,

On the occasion of 15th of July Democracy and National Unity Day, we commemorate our 251 brothers who were martyred in this honorable fight for democracy, and we express our gratitude to more than two thousand veterans for their courage and commitment to their country. Our efforts to fully eliminate the structures of FETO abroad constitutes a long-term fight. The Turkish Government resolutely maintain its efforts in that regard.

MH/PA